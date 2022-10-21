English
    Wardwizard Inno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore, up 90.71% Y-o-Y

    October 21, 2022 / 09:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility are:

    Net Sales at Rs 63.89 crore in September 2022 up 90.71% from Rs. 33.50 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2022 up 54.64% from Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.60 crore in September 2022 up 64.29% from Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021.

    Wardwizard Inno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in September 2021.

    Wardwizard Inno shares closed at 60.30 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.25% returns over the last 6 months and -16.24% over the last 12 months.

    Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations63.8954.6633.50
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations63.8954.6633.50
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials54.7246.8928.30
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.13--0.10
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.52-0.31-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.111.911.31
    Depreciation1.050.860.45
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.932.581.05
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.462.722.33
    Other Income0.090.060.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.552.782.35
    Interest0.17----
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.382.782.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.382.782.35
    Tax0.870.720.73
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.502.061.62
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.502.061.62
    Equity Share Capital26.2126.2125.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.080.06
    Diluted EPS0.100.080.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.100.080.06
    Diluted EPS0.100.080.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #WARDWIZARD INNO #WardWizard Innovations and Mobility
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 09:22 pm
