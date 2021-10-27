WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 33.50 crore, up 387.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 33.50 crore in September 2021 up 387.13% from Rs. 6.88 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.62 crore in September 2021 up 478.41% from Rs. 0.28 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.80 crore in September 2021 up 600% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.13 in September 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 76.45 on October 26, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.92% returns over the last 6 months and 83.47% over the last 12 months.