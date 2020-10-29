WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Sep'20 Jun'20 Jun'19 Net Sales/Income from operations 6.88 3.52 -- Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 6.88 3.52 -- EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -0.34 1.25 -- Purchase of Traded Goods 5.95 1.44 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.69 0.46 0.02 Depreciation 0.12 0.08 0.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.20 0.13 0.03 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.26 0.16 -0.05 Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.03 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.28 0.16 -0.02 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.28 0.16 -0.02 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.28 0.16 -0.02 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.28 0.16 -0.02 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.28 0.16 -0.02 Equity Share Capital 21.94 20.19 6.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.08 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.08 -0.03 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.13 0.08 -0.03 Diluted EPS 0.13 0.08 -0.03 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited