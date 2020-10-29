WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.88 crore in September 2020 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in September 2019.
WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 433.40 on October 28, 2020 (BSE)
|WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.88
|3.52
|--
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.88
|3.52
|--
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.34
|1.25
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.95
|1.44
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.69
|0.46
|0.02
|Depreciation
|0.12
|0.08
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.20
|0.13
|0.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|0.16
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.16
|-0.02
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.28
|0.16
|-0.02
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.28
|0.16
|-0.02
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.16
|-0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.16
|-0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|21.94
|20.19
|6.48
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.03
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.03
|Diluted EPS
|0.13
|0.08
|-0.03
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 29, 2020 09:44 am