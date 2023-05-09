Wardwizard Inno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.55 crore, down 37.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.55 crore in March 2023 down 37.97% from Rs. 81.49 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 55.94% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 20.3% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

Wardwizard Inno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

Wardwizard Inno shares closed at 51.27 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -21.24% over the last 12 months.