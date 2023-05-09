English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wardwizard Inno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 50.55 crore, down 37.97% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility are:

    Net Sales at Rs 50.55 crore in March 2023 down 37.97% from Rs. 81.49 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2023 down 55.94% from Rs. 3.28 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.83 crore in March 2023 down 20.3% from Rs. 6.06 crore in March 2022.

    Wardwizard Inno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.05 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.14 in March 2022.

    Wardwizard Inno shares closed at 51.27 on May 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.77% returns over the last 6 months and -21.24% over the last 12 months.

    Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations50.5569.8381.49
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations50.5569.8381.49
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.5055.1971.51
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.150.260.13
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.162.261.94
    Depreciation1.791.250.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.125.632.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.835.254.91
    Other Income0.21--0.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.045.255.20
    Interest0.110.48--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.934.765.20
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.934.765.20
    Tax1.481.331.92
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.453.433.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.453.433.28
    Equity Share Capital26.0726.0526.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.140.14
    Diluted EPS0.050.140.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.050.140.14
    Diluted EPS0.050.140.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #WARDWIZARD INNO #WardWizard Innovations and Mobility
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:33 pm