WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021 up 218.33% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021 up 375.86% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 79.30 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)