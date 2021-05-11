MARKET NEWS

WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

May 11, 2021 / 08:45 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY are:

Net Sales at Rs 18.25 crore in March 2021 up 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021 up 218.33% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in March 2021 up 375.86% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 79.30 on May 10, 2021 (BSE)

WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations18.2510.68--
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations18.2510.68--
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials8.27-1.25-2.04
Purchase of Traded Goods5.6311.152.04
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.26----
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1.050.820.02
Depreciation0.300.130.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.810.270.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.45-0.43-0.64
Other Income-1.151.180.07
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.300.74-0.58
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.300.74-0.58
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1.300.74-0.58
Tax0.61--0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.690.74-0.59
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.690.74-0.59
Equity Share Capital21.9421.947.33
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.34-0.08
Diluted EPS0.030.34-0.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.040.34-0.08
Diluted EPS0.030.34-0.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 11, 2021 08:33 pm

