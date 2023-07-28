English
    Wardwizard Inno Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, down 30.72% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:12 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility are:

    Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore in June 2023 down 30.72% from Rs. 54.66 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 14.97% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2023 up 31.32% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022.

    Wardwizard Inno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

    Wardwizard Inno shares closed at 38.11 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.33% returns over the last 6 months and -39.89% over the last 12 months.

    Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations37.8750.5554.66
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations37.8750.5554.66
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.7836.5046.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.550.15-0.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.422.161.91
    Depreciation1.551.790.86
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.477.122.58
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.212.832.72
    Other Income0.020.210.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.233.042.78
    Interest0.800.11--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.432.932.78
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.432.932.78
    Tax0.671.480.72
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.751.452.06
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.751.452.06
    Equity Share Capital26.0726.0726.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.050.08
    Diluted EPS0.070.050.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.070.050.08
    Diluted EPS0.070.050.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Jul 28, 2023 07:00 pm

