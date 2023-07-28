Wardwizard Inno Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, down 30.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore in June 2023 down 30.72% from Rs. 54.66 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in June 2023 down 14.97% from Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.78 crore in June 2023 up 31.32% from Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022.

Wardwizard Inno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.08 in June 2022.

Wardwizard Inno shares closed at 38.11 on July 27, 2023 (BSE) and has given -38.33% returns over the last 6 months and -39.89% over the last 12 months.