WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore, up 377.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore in June 2022 up 377.13% from Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 up 191.41% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022 up 233.94% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 61.50 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)