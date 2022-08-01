English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore, up 377.13% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2022 / 06:38 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY are:

    Net Sales at Rs 54.66 crore in June 2022 up 377.13% from Rs. 11.46 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.06 crore in June 2022 up 191.41% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.64 crore in June 2022 up 233.94% from Rs. 1.09 crore in June 2021.

    WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2021.

    Close

    WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 61.50 on July 29, 2022 (BSE)

    WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations54.6681.4911.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations54.6681.4911.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials46.8971.518.32
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.310.130.16
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.911.941.09
    Depreciation0.860.860.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.582.140.88
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.724.910.63
    Other Income0.060.300.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.785.200.71
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.785.200.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.785.200.71
    Tax0.721.92--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.063.280.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.063.280.71
    Equity Share Capital26.2126.2121.94
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.140.03
    Diluted EPS0.080.140.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.080.140.03
    Diluted EPS0.080.140.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #WARDWIZARD INNO #WARDWIZARD INNOVATIONS & MOBILITY
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.