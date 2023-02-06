English
    Wardwizard Inno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.83 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

    February 06, 2023 / 10:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility are:

    Net Sales at Rs 69.83 crore in December 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 58.11 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 43.81% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.

    Wardwizard Innovations and Mobility
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations69.8363.8958.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations69.8363.8958.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials55.1954.7250.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.13--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.26-1.52--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.262.111.80
    Depreciation1.251.050.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.633.931.93
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.253.463.69
    Other Income--0.090.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.253.553.88
    Interest0.480.17--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.763.383.88
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.763.383.88
    Tax1.330.871.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.432.502.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.432.502.87
    Equity Share Capital26.0526.2125.64
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.100.11
    Diluted EPS0.140.100.11
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.140.100.11
    Diluted EPS0.140.100.11
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited