Wardwizard Inno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.83 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.83 crore in December 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 58.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.43 crore in December 2022 up 19.67% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.50 crore in December 2022 up 43.81% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.

Wardwizard Inno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

