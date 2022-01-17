WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore, up 444.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 58.11 crore in December 2021 up 444.11% from Rs. 10.68 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021 up 287.67% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021 up 419.54% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in December 2020.

WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 94.35 on January 14, 2022 (BSE)