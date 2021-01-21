WARDWIZARD INNO Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore, up 10149.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.68 crore in December 2020 up 10149.52% from Rs. 0.10 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2020 up 377.75% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020 up 422.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in December 2019.

WARDWIZARD INNO EPS has increased to Rs. 0.34 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.41 in December 2019.

WARDWIZARD INNO shares closed at 515.25 on January 20, 2021 (BSE) and has given 478.93% returns over the last 6 months