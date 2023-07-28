Wardwizard Inno Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 37.87 crore, down 30.72% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 37.87 50.55 54.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 37.87 50.55 54.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 36.78 36.51 46.89 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -10.55 0.15 -0.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.67 2.40 1.91 Depreciation 1.55 1.79 0.86 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.47 7.16 2.58 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.96 2.53 2.72 Other Income 0.01 0.21 0.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.97 2.74 2.78 Interest 0.80 0.11 -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2.17 2.63 2.78 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2.17 2.63 2.78 Tax 0.60 1.70 0.72 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.56 0.93 2.06 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.56 0.93 2.06 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1.56 0.93 2.06 Equity Share Capital 26.07 26.07 26.07 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 0.03 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.03 -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.06 0.03 0.08 Diluted EPS 0.06 0.03 -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited