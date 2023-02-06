Wardwizard Inno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 69.83 crore, up 20.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 69.83 crore in December 2022 up 20.16% from Rs. 58.11 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in December 2022 up 16.95% from Rs. 2.87 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.20 crore in December 2022 up 37.17% from Rs. 4.52 crore in December 2021.

Wardwizard Inno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2021.

