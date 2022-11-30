 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wanbury Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore, down 0.11% Y-o-Y

Nov 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.11% from Rs. 124.09 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 52.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 53.50 on November 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.

Wanbury
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 123.96 116.94 124.09
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 123.96 116.94 124.09
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 64.40 62.87 68.36
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.83 3.17 3.93
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 7.86 9.80 2.07
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.62 21.51 18.85
Depreciation 3.15 3.03 2.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.65 22.63 23.78
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.44 -6.08 4.33
Other Income 0.78 1.94 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.23 -4.14 4.64
Interest 3.94 3.31 5.16
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.71 -7.45 -0.53
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.71 -7.45 -0.53
Tax 0.18 -0.21 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.89 -7.24 -0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.89 -7.24 -0.58
Equity Share Capital 32.70 32.70 32.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -2.22 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.27 -2.22 -0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.27 -2.22 -0.17
Diluted EPS -0.27 -2.22 -0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wanbury
first published: Nov 30, 2022 09:11 am