Wanbury Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore, down 0.11% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:
Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.11% from Rs. 124.09 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 52.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.
Wanbury shares closed at 53.50 on November 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.
|
|Wanbury
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|123.96
|116.94
|124.09
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|123.96
|116.94
|124.09
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|64.40
|62.87
|68.36
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.83
|3.17
|3.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.86
|9.80
|2.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.62
|21.51
|18.85
|Depreciation
|3.15
|3.03
|2.78
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.65
|22.63
|23.78
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.44
|-6.08
|4.33
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.94
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.23
|-4.14
|4.64
|Interest
|3.94
|3.31
|5.16
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.71
|-7.45
|-0.53
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.71
|-7.45
|-0.53
|Tax
|0.18
|-0.21
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.89
|-7.24
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.89
|-7.24
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|32.70
|32.70
|32.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-2.22
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-2.22
|-0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.27
|-2.22
|-0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.27
|-2.22
|-0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited