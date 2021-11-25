Wanbury Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.09 crore, up 30.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.09 crore in September 2021 up 30.34% from Rs. 95.21 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021 down 136.34% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021 down 18.55% from Rs. 9.11 crore in September 2020.

Wanbury shares closed at 71.95 on November 24, 2021 (NSE)