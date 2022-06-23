Wanbury Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.39 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.39 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 120.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2022 up 1021.87% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 2545.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Wanbury EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 56.90 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.10% returns over the last 6 months and -42.03% over the last 12 months.