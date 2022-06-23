English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wanbury Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.39 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

    June 23, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

    Net Sales at Rs 134.39 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 120.45 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2022 up 1021.87% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 2545.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

    Wanbury EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2021.

    Close

    Wanbury shares closed at 56.90 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.10% returns over the last 6 months and -42.03% over the last 12 months.

    Wanbury
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations134.39124.84120.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations134.39124.84120.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials78.4472.4377.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.648.262.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.07-9.19-0.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.9619.4814.64
    Depreciation3.003.032.59
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses26.6125.0227.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax9.815.81-4.35
    Other Income0.640.251.21
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.456.07-3.14
    Interest4.795.645.79
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.660.43-8.93
    Exceptional Items76.37----
    P/L Before Tax82.030.43-8.93
    Tax-0.510.060.02
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities82.540.37-8.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period82.540.37-8.95
    Equity Share Capital32.6632.6725.02
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.920.12-3.58
    Diluted EPS1.910.12-3.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS25.620.12-3.58
    Diluted EPS25.540.12-3.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wanbury
    first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.