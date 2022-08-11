Wanbury Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.94 crore, down 8.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 116.94 crore in June 2022 down 8.54% from Rs. 127.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022 down 741.15% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 116.2% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 71.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.