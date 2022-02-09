Wanbury Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 124.84 crore, up 13.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 124.84 crore in December 2021 up 13.8% from Rs. 109.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021 down 93.67% from Rs. 5.91 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021 down 37.5% from Rs. 14.56 crore in December 2020.

Wanbury EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.36 in December 2020.

Wanbury shares closed at 111.80 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)