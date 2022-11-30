English
    Wanbury Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore, down 0.11% Y-o-Y

    November 30, 2022 / 09:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

    Net Sales at Rs 123.96 crore in September 2022 down 0.11% from Rs. 124.09 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2022 down 52.83% from Rs. 0.58 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.38 crore in September 2022 down 14.02% from Rs. 7.42 crore in September 2021.

    Wanbury shares closed at 53.50 on November 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.21% returns over the last 6 months and -19.55% over the last 12 months.

    Wanbury
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations123.96116.94124.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations123.96116.94124.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials64.4062.8768.36
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.833.173.93
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks7.869.802.07
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.6221.5118.85
    Depreciation3.153.032.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.6522.6323.78
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.44-6.084.33
    Other Income0.781.940.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.23-4.144.64
    Interest3.943.315.16
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.71-7.45-0.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.71-7.45-0.53
    Tax0.18-0.210.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.89-7.24-0.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.89-7.24-0.58
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.89-7.24-0.58
    Equity Share Capital32.7032.7032.66
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-2.22-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.27-2.22-0.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.27-2.22-0.17
    Diluted EPS-0.27-2.22-0.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 30, 2022 09:11 am