Wanbury Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 134.39 crore, up 11.58% Y-o-Y

Jun 23, 2022 / 09:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

Net Sales at Rs 134.39 crore in March 2022 up 11.58% from Rs. 120.45 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 82.54 crore in March 2022 up 1021.76% from Rs. 8.95 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.45 crore in March 2022 up 2545.45% from Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2021.

Wanbury EPS has increased to Rs. 1.92 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.58 in March 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 56.90 on June 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.10% returns over the last 6 months and -42.03% over the last 12 months.

Wanbury
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 134.39 124.84 120.45
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 134.39 124.84 120.45
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.44 72.43 77.18
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.64 8.26 2.69
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.07 -9.19 -0.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.96 19.48 14.64
Depreciation 3.00 3.03 2.59
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 26.61 25.02 27.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.81 5.81 -4.35
Other Income 0.64 0.25 1.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.45 6.07 -3.14
Interest 4.79 5.64 5.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.66 0.43 -8.93
Exceptional Items 76.37 -- --
P/L Before Tax 82.03 0.43 -8.93
Tax -0.51 0.06 0.02
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 82.54 0.37 -8.95
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 82.54 0.37 -8.95
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 82.54 0.37 -8.95
Equity Share Capital 32.67 32.67 25.02
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.92 0.12 -3.58
Diluted EPS 1.91 0.12 -3.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 25.62 0.12 -3.58
Diluted EPS 25.54 0.12 -3.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 23, 2022 09:00 pm
