 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wanbury Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.94 crore, down 8.54% Y-o-Y

Aug 11, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

Net Sales at Rs 116.94 crore in June 2022 down 8.54% from Rs. 127.86 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022 down 741.15% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 116.2% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 71.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.

Wanbury
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 116.94 134.39 127.86
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 116.94 134.39 127.86
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.87 78.44 85.71
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.17 5.64 2.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.80 -7.07 -10.59
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 21.51 17.96 18.53
Depreciation 3.03 3.00 2.64
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 22.63 26.61 25.36
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.08 9.81 3.91
Other Income 1.94 0.64 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -4.14 10.45 4.21
Interest 3.31 4.79 5.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.45 5.66 -0.81
Exceptional Items -- 76.37 --
P/L Before Tax -7.45 82.03 -0.81
Tax -0.21 -0.51 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -7.24 82.54 -0.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -7.24 82.54 -0.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -7.24 82.54 -0.86
Equity Share Capital 32.70 32.67 32.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 1.92 -0.26
Diluted EPS -2.22 1.91 --
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -2.22 25.62 -0.26
Diluted EPS -2.22 25.54 --
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wanbury
first published: Aug 11, 2022 10:11 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.