Wanbury Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 116.94 crore, down 8.54% Y-o-Y
August 11, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:
Net Sales at Rs 116.94 crore in June 2022 down 8.54% from Rs. 127.86 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 7.24 crore in June 2022 down 741.15% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.11 crore in June 2022 down 116.2% from Rs. 6.85 crore in June 2021.
Wanbury shares closed at 71.35 on August 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -29.32% returns over the last 6 months and -12.02% over the last 12 months.
|Wanbury
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|116.94
|134.39
|127.86
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|116.94
|134.39
|127.86
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.87
|78.44
|85.71
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.17
|5.64
|2.31
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.80
|-7.07
|-10.59
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.51
|17.96
|18.53
|Depreciation
|3.03
|3.00
|2.64
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.63
|26.61
|25.36
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-6.08
|9.81
|3.91
|Other Income
|1.94
|0.64
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.14
|10.45
|4.21
|Interest
|3.31
|4.79
|5.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.45
|5.66
|-0.81
|Exceptional Items
|--
|76.37
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.45
|82.03
|-0.81
|Tax
|-0.21
|-0.51
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-7.24
|82.54
|-0.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-7.24
|82.54
|-0.86
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-7.24
|82.54
|-0.86
|Equity Share Capital
|32.70
|32.67
|32.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|1.92
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|1.91
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.22
|25.62
|-0.26
|Diluted EPS
|-2.22
|25.54
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited