Wanbury Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 124.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 975.42% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 26.15% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.