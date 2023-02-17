 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Wanbury Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 124.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 975.42% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 26.15% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.

Wanbury
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 125.78 123.96 124.84
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 125.78 123.96 124.84
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 65.76 64.40 72.43
Purchase of Traded Goods 6.77 3.83 8.26
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.84 7.86 -9.19
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 19.17 19.62 19.48
Depreciation 3.13 3.15 3.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 23.78 22.65 25.02
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.33 2.44 5.81
Other Income 0.26 0.78 0.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3.59 3.23 6.07
Interest 6.63 3.94 5.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.04 -0.71 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.04 -0.71 0.43
Tax 0.23 0.18 0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.28 -0.89 0.37
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.28 -0.89 0.37
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -3.28 -0.89 0.37
Equity Share Capital 32.71 32.70 32.67
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -0.27 0.12
Diluted EPS -1.00 -0.27 0.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.00 -0.27 0.12
Diluted EPS -1.00 -0.27 0.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited