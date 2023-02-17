Wanbury Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:
Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 124.84 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 975.42% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 26.15% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.
Wanbury shares closed at 40.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.70% over the last 12 months.
|Wanbury
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|125.78
|123.96
|124.84
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|125.78
|123.96
|124.84
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|65.76
|64.40
|72.43
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.77
|3.83
|8.26
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.84
|7.86
|-9.19
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|19.17
|19.62
|19.48
|Depreciation
|3.13
|3.15
|3.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.78
|22.65
|25.02
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.33
|2.44
|5.81
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.78
|0.25
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.59
|3.23
|6.07
|Interest
|6.63
|3.94
|5.64
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.04
|-0.71
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.04
|-0.71
|0.43
|Tax
|0.23
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.28
|-0.89
|0.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.28
|-0.89
|0.37
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.28
|-0.89
|0.37
|Equity Share Capital
|32.71
|32.70
|32.67
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-0.27
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-0.27
|0.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.00
|-0.27
|0.12
|Diluted EPS
|-1.00
|-0.27
|0.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
