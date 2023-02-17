Wanbury Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 124.84 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 975.42% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 26.15% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.

Wanbury shares closed at 40.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.70% over the last 12 months.