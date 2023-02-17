English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Wanbury Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore, up 0.75% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 11:18 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wanbury are:

    Net Sales at Rs 125.78 crore in December 2022 up 0.75% from Rs. 124.84 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.28 crore in December 2022 down 975.42% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.72 crore in December 2022 down 26.15% from Rs. 9.10 crore in December 2021.

    Wanbury shares closed at 40.70 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -36.75% returns over the last 6 months and -56.70% over the last 12 months.

    Wanbury
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations125.78123.96124.84
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations125.78123.96124.84
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials65.7664.4072.43
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.773.838.26
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.847.86-9.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost19.1719.6219.48
    Depreciation3.133.153.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.7822.6525.02
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.332.445.81
    Other Income0.260.780.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.593.236.07
    Interest6.633.945.64
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.04-0.710.43
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.04-0.710.43
    Tax0.230.180.06
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.28-0.890.37
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.28-0.890.37
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-3.28-0.890.37
    Equity Share Capital32.7132.7032.67
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.00-0.270.12
    Diluted EPS-1.00-0.270.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.00-0.270.12
    Diluted EPS-1.00-0.270.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Wanbury
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 11:00 am