Wallfort Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore, up 183.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore in September 2022 up 183.42% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 965.9% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in September 2022 up 823.81% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 48.95 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.