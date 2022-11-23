English
    Wallfort Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore, up 183.42% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.67 crore in September 2022 up 183.42% from Rs. 3.77 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.63 crore in September 2022 up 965.9% from Rs. 0.72 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.76 crore in September 2022 up 823.81% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2021.

    Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 7.88 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.74 in September 2021.

    Wallfort Fin shares closed at 48.95 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1.35% returns over the last 6 months and -5.41% over the last 12 months.

    Wallfort Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations10.360.702.48
    Other Operating Income0.320.011.29
    Total Income From Operations10.670.713.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.740.680.67
    Depreciation0.070.060.07
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.193.302.26
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.67-3.330.76
    Other Income0.010.030.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax7.69-3.300.77
    Interest0.050.040.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.63-3.330.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.63-3.330.72
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.63-3.330.72
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.63-3.330.72
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves108.72101.03112.95
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.88-3.440.74
    Diluted EPS7.88-3.440.74
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.88-3.440.74
    Diluted EPS7.88-3.440.74
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

