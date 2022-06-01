Wallfort Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 58.49% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in March 2022 down 58.49% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 170.56% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 82.92% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021.
Wallfort Fin shares closed at 43.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.
|
|Wallfort Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.35
|5.16
|1.46
|Other Operating Income
|3.23
|--
|7.17
|Total Income From Operations
|3.58
|5.16
|8.63
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.84
|1.10
|0.78
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.08
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.72
|2.45
|1.88
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|1.53
|5.89
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.96
|1.53
|6.01
|Interest
|0.03
|0.05
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.93
|1.48
|5.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.07
|P/L Before Tax
|0.93
|1.48
|5.91
|Tax
|2.80
|--
|3.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.86
|1.48
|2.64
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.86
|1.48
|2.64
|Equity Share Capital
|9.69
|9.69
|9.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|104.37
|114.40
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|1.53
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|1.53
|2.73
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.92
|1.53
|2.73
|Diluted EPS
|-1.92
|1.53
|2.73
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited