 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Wallfort Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 58.49% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 03:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in March 2022 down 58.49% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 170.56% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 82.92% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 43.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.

Wallfort Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.35 5.16 1.46
Other Operating Income 3.23 -- 7.17
Total Income From Operations 3.58 5.16 8.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.84 1.10 0.78
Depreciation 0.08 0.08 0.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.72 2.45 1.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.94 1.53 5.89
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.96 1.53 6.01
Interest 0.03 0.05 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.93 1.48 5.98
Exceptional Items -- -- -0.07
P/L Before Tax 0.93 1.48 5.91
Tax 2.80 -- 3.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.86 1.48 2.64
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.86 1.48 2.64
Equity Share Capital 9.69 9.69 9.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 104.37 114.40 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.92 1.53 2.73
Diluted EPS -1.92 1.53 2.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.92 1.53 2.73
Diluted EPS -1.92 1.53 2.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - General #Results #Wallfort Fin #Wallfort Financial Services
first published: Jun 1, 2022 03:23 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.