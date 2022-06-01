Wallfort Fin Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore, down 58.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.58 crore in March 2022 down 58.49% from Rs. 8.63 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2022 down 170.56% from Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 82.92% from Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 43.90 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -8.83% returns over the last 6 months and 8.53% over the last 12 months.