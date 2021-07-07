Wallfort Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore, up 202.16% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.63 crore in March 2021 up 202.16% from Rs. 8.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.64 crore in March 2021 up 144.62% from Rs. 5.92 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.09 crore in March 2021 up 154.67% from Rs. 11.14 crore in March 2020.

Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 2.73 in March 2021 from Rs. 6.11 in March 2020.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 53.95 on July 06, 2021 (BSE) and has given 70.19% returns over the last 6 months and 187.73% over the last 12 months.