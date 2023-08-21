English
    Wallfort Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore, up 2407.8% Y-o-Y

    August 21, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore in June 2023 up 2407.8% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2023 up 516.45% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in June 2023 up 558.95% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

    Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2022.

    Wallfort Fin shares closed at 66.60 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.84% returns over the last 6 months and 69.47% over the last 12 months.

    Wallfort Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations11.39-2.280.70
    Other Operating Income6.410.550.01
    Total Income From Operations17.81-1.720.71
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.840.950.68
    Depreciation0.090.080.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.112.283.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.77-5.03-3.33
    Other Income0.000.060.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.78-4.97-3.30
    Interest0.050.030.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.72-5.00-3.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.72-5.00-3.33
    Tax0.840.12--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities13.89-5.12-3.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period13.89-5.12-3.33
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--109.88101.03
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.34-5.28-3.44
    Diluted EPS14.34-5.28-3.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS14.34-5.28-3.44
    Diluted EPS14.34-5.28-3.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 21, 2023 11:44 am

