Wallfort Fin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore, up 2407.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.81 crore in June 2023 up 2407.8% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.89 crore in June 2023 up 516.45% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.87 crore in June 2023 up 558.95% from Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022.

Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 14.34 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.44 in June 2022.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 66.60 on August 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.84% returns over the last 6 months and 69.47% over the last 12 months.