Wallfort Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 95.45% Y-o-Y

Aug 19, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022 down 124.9% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 124.02% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2021.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 39.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.11% over the last 12 months.

Wallfort Financial Services
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.70 0.35 11.59
Other Operating Income 0.01 3.23 4.03
Total Income From Operations 0.71 3.58 15.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.68 0.84 0.63
Depreciation 0.06 0.08 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3.30 1.72 1.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.33 0.94 13.42
Other Income 0.03 0.02 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.30 0.96 13.42
Interest 0.04 0.03 0.03
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.33 0.93 13.39
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.33 0.93 13.39
Tax -- 2.80 --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.33 -1.86 13.39
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.33 -1.86 13.39
Equity Share Capital 9.69 9.69 9.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 101.03 104.37 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 -1.92 13.82
Diluted EPS -3.44 -1.92 13.82
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -3.44 -1.92 13.82
Diluted EPS -3.44 -1.92 13.82
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

