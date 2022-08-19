Wallfort Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 95.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022 down 124.9% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 124.02% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2021.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 39.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.11% over the last 12 months.