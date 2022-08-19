Wallfort Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore, down 95.45% Y-o-Y
August 19, 2022 / 10:59 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.71 crore in June 2022 down 95.45% from Rs. 15.62 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2022 down 124.9% from Rs. 13.39 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.24 crore in June 2022 down 124.02% from Rs. 13.49 crore in June 2021.
Wallfort Fin shares closed at 39.70 on August 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.38% returns over the last 6 months and -39.11% over the last 12 months.
|Wallfort Financial Services
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.70
|0.35
|11.59
|Other Operating Income
|0.01
|3.23
|4.03
|Total Income From Operations
|0.71
|3.58
|15.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.68
|0.84
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.30
|1.72
|1.50
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.33
|0.94
|13.42
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.02
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|0.96
|13.42
|Interest
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.33
|0.93
|13.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.33
|0.93
|13.39
|Tax
|--
|2.80
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.33
|-1.86
|13.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.33
|-1.86
|13.39
|Equity Share Capital
|9.69
|9.69
|9.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|101.03
|104.37
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-1.92
|13.82
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-1.92
|13.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-3.44
|-1.92
|13.82
|Diluted EPS
|-3.44
|-1.92
|13.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited