Wallfort Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore, up 98.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore in December 2022 up 98.85% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 296.98% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 up 328.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.