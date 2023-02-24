English
    Wallfort Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore, up 98.85% Y-o-Y

    February 24, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wallfort Financial Services are:

    Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore in December 2022 up 98.85% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 296.98% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 up 328.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.

    Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

    Wallfort Fin shares closed at 50.25 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.52% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.

    Wallfort Financial Services
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.5710.365.16
    Other Operating Income7.680.32--
    Total Income From Operations10.2510.675.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.960.741.10
    Depreciation0.080.070.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.412.192.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.817.671.53
    Other Income0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.827.691.53
    Interest0.060.050.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.767.631.48
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.767.631.48
    Tax0.90----
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.877.631.48
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.877.631.48
    Equity Share Capital9.699.699.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves114.54108.72114.40
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.067.881.53
    Diluted EPS6.067.881.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.067.881.53
    Diluted EPS6.067.881.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

