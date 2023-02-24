Wallfort Fin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore, up 98.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.25 crore in December 2022 up 98.85% from Rs. 5.16 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.87 crore in December 2022 up 296.98% from Rs. 1.48 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.90 crore in December 2022 up 328.57% from Rs. 1.61 crore in December 2021.

Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 6.06 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 50.25 on February 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given 30.52% returns over the last 6 months and -13.73% over the last 12 months.