Wallfort Fin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore, up 243.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.27 crore in December 2020 up 243.92% from Rs. 2.11 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.72 crore in December 2020 up 543.3% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.73 crore in December 2020 up 827.69% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2019.

Wallfort Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 3.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.87 in December 2019.

Wallfort Fin shares closed at 35.00 on February 24, 2021 (BSE) and has given 102.31% returns over the last 6 months and 105.28% over the last 12 months.