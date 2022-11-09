Wall Street Fin Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.88 crore, up 45.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.88 crore in September 2022 up 45.23% from Rs. 9.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in September 2022 up 1062.09% from Rs. 0.10 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2022 up 373.53% from Rs. 0.34 crore in September 2021.

Wall Street Fin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.81 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 28.80 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 35.21% over the last 12 months.