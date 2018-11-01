Wall Street Fin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore, down 50.39% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore in September 2018 down 50.39% from Rs. 11.89 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in September 2018 down 90.35% from Rs. 0.84 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.51 crore in September 2018 down 79.6% from Rs. 2.50 crore in September 2017.

Wall Street Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.07 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.73 in September 2017.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 28.70 on October 31, 2018 (BSE) and has given 1.95% returns over the last 6 months and -30.68% over the last 12 months.