Wall Street Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in March 2021 down 29.94% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021 down 57.81% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 up 50.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 22.90 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)