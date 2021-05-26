Wall Street Fin Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y
May 26, 2021 / 01:44 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wall Street Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in March 2021 down 29.94% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021 down 57.81% from Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 up 50.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.
Wall Street Fin shares closed at 22.90 on May 25, 2021 (BSE)
|Wall Street Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.65
|4.86
|9.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|6.65
|4.86
|9.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.74
|2.46
|3.06
|Depreciation
|0.30
|0.32
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.56
|4.30
|8.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.95
|-2.22
|-2.06
|Other Income
|1.02
|0.22
|0.49
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.93
|-1.99
|-1.57
|Interest
|0.13
|0.08
|0.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.06
|-2.07
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|-1.10
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.16
|-2.07
|-1.85
|Tax
|-0.30
|-0.65
|-0.67
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.86
|-1.42
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.86
|-1.42
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|-1.22
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|-1.22
|-1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.60
|-1.22
|-1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.60
|-1.22
|-1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited