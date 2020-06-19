Wall Street Fin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wall Street Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore in March 2020 up 37.99% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.18 crore in March 2020 down 385.24% from Rs. 0.41 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 266.23% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2019.
Wall Street Fin shares closed at 15.86 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 6 months and -41.26% over the last 12 months.
|Wall Street Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|9.49
|8.74
|6.88
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|9.49
|8.74
|6.88
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.06
|3.30
|2.75
|Depreciation
|0.29
|0.19
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.21
|5.29
|4.36
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.06
|-0.04
|-0.28
|Other Income
|0.49
|0.51
|1.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.57
|0.47
|0.72
|Interest
|0.28
|0.36
|0.29
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.85
|0.11
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.85
|0.11
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.67
|0.10
|0.02
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.18
|0.01
|0.41
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.18
|0.01
|0.41
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|0.36
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|0.36
|Diluted EPS
|-1.01
|0.01
|0.36
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am