Wall Street Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, up 41.85% Y-o-Y

Aug 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wall Street Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2022 up 41.85% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 49.82% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 90.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 31.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 54.28% over the last 12 months.

Wall Street Finance
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 8.30 7.16 5.85
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 8.30 7.16 5.85
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.96 2.91 2.62
Depreciation 0.51 1.04 0.30
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.73 5.98 4.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.91 -2.77 -1.87
Other Income 0.26 0.60 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.64 -2.16 -1.65
Interest 0.22 0.28 0.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.86 -2.44 -1.72
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.86 -2.44 -1.72
Tax -0.27 -0.72 -0.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.59 -1.72 -1.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.59 -1.72 -1.18
Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.02 -1.02
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.02 -1.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.51 -0.02 -1.02
Diluted EPS -0.51 -0.02 -1.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 17, 2022 12:44 pm
