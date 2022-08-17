Wall Street Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, up 41.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2022 up 41.85% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 49.82% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 90.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 31.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 54.28% over the last 12 months.