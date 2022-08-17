Wall Street Fin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore, up 41.85% Y-o-Y
August 17, 2022 / 12:54 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Wall Street Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.30 crore in June 2022 up 41.85% from Rs. 5.85 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.59 crore in June 2022 up 49.82% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2022 up 90.37% from Rs. 1.35 crore in June 2021.
Wall Street Fin shares closed at 31.55 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.51% returns over the last 6 months and 54.28% over the last 12 months.
|Wall Street Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.30
|7.16
|5.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.30
|7.16
|5.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.96
|2.91
|2.62
|Depreciation
|0.51
|1.04
|0.30
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.73
|5.98
|4.80
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-2.77
|-1.87
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.60
|0.22
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.64
|-2.16
|-1.65
|Interest
|0.22
|0.28
|0.07
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.86
|-2.44
|-1.72
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.86
|-2.44
|-1.72
|Tax
|-0.27
|-0.72
|-0.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.59
|-1.72
|-1.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.59
|-1.72
|-1.18
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.02
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.02
|-1.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.51
|-0.02
|-1.02
|Diluted EPS
|-0.51
|-0.02
|-1.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited