Wall Street Fin Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.90 crore, Down 52.58% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.90 5.66 12.44 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.90 5.66 12.44 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.55 2.69 3.90 Depreciation 0.11 0.12 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.20 3.56 9.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.04 -0.71 -0.61 Other Income 0.37 0.58 2.99 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.40 -0.12 2.38 Interest 0.35 0.32 1.06 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.05 -0.44 1.32 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.05 -0.44 1.32 Tax -0.03 -0.05 0.52 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.08 -0.39 0.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.08 -0.39 0.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 0.08 -0.39 0.80 Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -0.33 0.69 Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.33 0.69 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.07 -0.33 0.69 Diluted EPS 0.07 -0.33 0.69 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited