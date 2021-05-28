MARKET NEWS

Wall Street Fin Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore, down 29.94% Y-o-Y

May 28, 2021 / 02:27 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wall Street Finance are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.65 crore in March 2021 down 29.94% from Rs. 9.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.86 crore in March 2021 up 4.76% from Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2021 up 50.78% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 24.70 on May 27, 2021 (BSE) and has given 72.49% returns over the last 6 months and 101.63% over the last 12 months.

Wall Street Finance
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations6.654.869.49
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations6.654.869.49
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost2.742.463.06
Depreciation0.300.320.29
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses5.564.308.21
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.95-2.22-2.07
Other Income1.020.220.49
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.93-2.00-1.57
Interest0.130.080.28
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.06-2.08-1.85
Exceptional Items-1.10----
P/L Before Tax-2.16-2.08-1.85
Tax-0.30-0.650.10
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.86-1.42-1.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.86-1.42-1.95
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-1.86-1.42-1.95
Equity Share Capital11.6011.6011.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.60-1.23-1.68
Diluted EPS-1.60-1.23-1.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-1.60-1.23-1.68
Diluted EPS-1.60-1.23-1.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Leasing & Hire Purchase #Results #Wall Street Fin #Wall Street Finance
first published: May 28, 2021 02:22 pm

