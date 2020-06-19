Wall Street Fin Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore, up 37.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.49 crore in March 2020 up 37.99% from Rs. 6.88 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.95 crore in March 2020 down 584.75% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020 down 268.42% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2019.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 15.86 on June 18, 2020 (BSE) and has given -19.29% returns over the last 6 months and -41.26% over the last 12 months.