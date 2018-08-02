Wall Street Fin consolidated Jun-2018 sales at Rs 5.66 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 5.66 4.60 14.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 5.66 4.60 14.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.69 1.80 3.62 Depreciation 0.12 0.31 0.12 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3.56 3.36 9.34 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.71 -0.87 1.43 Other Income 0.58 0.67 0.13 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.12 -0.20 1.56 Interest 0.32 0.31 1.11 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.44 -0.52 0.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -0.44 -0.52 0.44 Tax -0.05 0.00 0.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 -0.52 0.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 -0.52 0.33 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.39 -0.52 0.33 Equity Share Capital 11.60 11.60 11.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -0.45 0.29 Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.45 0.29 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.33 -0.45 0.29 Diluted EPS -0.33 -0.45 0.29 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited