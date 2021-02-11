Wall Street Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 44.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in December 2020 down 44.37% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020 down 13136.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 down 354.55% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 15.36 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.97% returns over the last 6 months and -20.41% over the last 12 months.