Wall Street Fin Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore, down 44.37% Y-o-Y
February 11, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Wall Street Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.86 crore in December 2020 down 44.37% from Rs. 8.74 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2020 down 13136.54% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.68 crore in December 2020 down 354.55% from Rs. 0.66 crore in December 2019.
Wall Street Fin shares closed at 15.36 on February 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given 14.97% returns over the last 6 months and -20.41% over the last 12 months.
|Wall Street Finance
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.86
|6.48
|8.74
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.86
|6.48
|8.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.46
|2.27
|3.30
|Depreciation
|0.32
|0.32
|0.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.30
|4.80
|5.29
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.22
|-0.91
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.22
|0.26
|0.51
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.00
|-0.65
|0.47
|Interest
|0.08
|0.20
|0.36
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.08
|-0.85
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.08
|-0.85
|0.11
|Tax
|-0.65
|-0.29
|0.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.42
|-0.56
|0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.42
|-0.56
|0.01
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.42
|-0.56
|0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|11.60
|11.60
|11.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.48
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.48
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.23
|-0.48
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|-1.23
|-0.48
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited