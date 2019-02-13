Wall Street Fin Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore, up 31.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.44 crore in December 2018 up 31.75% from Rs. 4.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2018 down 99.89% from Rs. 26.57 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.44 crore in December 2018 up 114.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in December 2017.

Wall Street Fin EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.03 in December 2018 from Rs. 22.91 in December 2017.

Wall Street Fin shares closed at 29.95 on November 01, 2018 (BSE) and has given 10.52% returns over the last 6 months and -17.15% over the last 12 months.