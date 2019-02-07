Walchandnagar Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 95.08 crore, down 18.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.08 crore in December 2018 down 18.25% from Rs. 116.31 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.96 crore in December 2018 up 129.88% from Rs. 6.56 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 28.55 crore in December 2018 up 36.6% from Rs. 20.90 crore in December 2017.

Walchandnagar EPS has increased to Rs. 0.51 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.72 in December 2017.

Walchandnagar shares closed at 80.65 on February 06, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.70% returns over the last 6 months and -53.44% over the last 12 months.