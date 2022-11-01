Walchand People Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 64.7% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 58.08% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021.

Walchand People EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in September 2021.