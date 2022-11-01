Walchand People Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore, down 10.97% Y-o-Y
November 01, 2022 / 06:57 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.82 crore in September 2022 down 10.97% from Rs. 5.41 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in September 2022 down 64.7% from Rs. 1.37 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.83 crore in September 2022 down 58.08% from Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2021.
Walchand People EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.67 in September 2022 from Rs. 4.72 in September 2021.
|Walchand People shares closed at 123.50 on October 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given -24.23% returns over the last 6 months and 48.88% over the last 12 months.
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.82
|4.22
|5.41
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.82
|4.22
|5.41
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.42
|2.47
|2.11
|Depreciation
|0.18
|0.17
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.04
|2.07
|1.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.19
|-0.48
|1.53
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.60
|0.36
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.65
|0.12
|1.89
|Interest
|0.02
|0.01
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.63
|0.10
|1.89
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.63
|0.10
|1.89
|Tax
|0.15
|0.00
|0.52
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.48
|0.11
|1.37
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.48
|0.11
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.67
|0.37
|4.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.67
|0.37
|4.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.67
|0.37
|4.72
|Diluted EPS
|1.67
|0.37
|4.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited