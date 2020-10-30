Walchand People Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, down 76.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Walchand Peoplefirst are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in September 2020 down 76.56% from Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020 down 136.08% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020 down 121.35% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2019.
Walchand People shares closed at 51.70 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.
|Walchand Peoplefirst
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.70
|4.46
|4.39
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.70
|4.46
|4.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.72
|3.19
|3.95
|Depreciation
|0.16
|0.21
|0.21
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.91
|1.65
|1.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.09
|-0.59
|-1.75
|Other Income
|0.55
|0.55
|0.62
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.54
|-0.04
|-1.13
|Interest
|0.01
|0.05
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.55
|-0.09
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.55
|-0.09
|-1.18
|Tax
|-0.15
|-0.06
|0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.40
|-0.03
|-1.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.40
|-0.03
|-1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|2.90
|2.90
|2.90
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.09
|-4.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.09
|-4.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.39
|-0.09
|-4.34
|Diluted EPS
|-1.39
|-0.09
|-4.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Oct 30, 2020 09:11 am