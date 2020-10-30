Walchand People Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore, down 76.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.70 crore in September 2020 down 76.56% from Rs. 7.25 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2020 down 136.08% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2020 down 121.35% from Rs. 1.78 crore in September 2019.

Walchand People shares closed at 51.70 on October 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 12.39% returns over the last 6 months and -5.91% over the last 12 months.