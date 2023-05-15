Walchand People Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore, up 18.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.11 crore in March 2023 up 18.75% from Rs. 4.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2023 up 114.09% from Rs. 0.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 up 141.89% from Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2022.

Walchand People EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.76 in March 2022.

Walchand People shares closed at 117.55 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -1.22% returns over the last 6 months and -16.81% over the last 12 months.